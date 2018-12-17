

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One man is dead following a hit-and-run in central Alberta over the weekend.

On Dec. 15 around 3:30 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP found an injured man on Highway 611 West near Range Road 245, also known as School House Road.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

As part of their investigation, RCMP are looking for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be involved.

Individuals with information of the incident are asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.