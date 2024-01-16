RCMP investigating fire that destroyed new Beaumont house

EDMONTON
    A new house in Beaumont was destroyed by fire on Jan. 16, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton) A new house in Beaumont was destroyed by fire on Jan. 16, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)
    A new house in Beaumont was destroyed and a second house was damaged after a fire on Tuesday morning.

    The fire happened at 3713 42 Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

    Beaumont Fire Services responded along with crews from the City of Leduc and Leduc County.

    Both houses were under construction, and were not occupied.

    No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate is still being conducted.

    A spokesperson for the City of Beaumont says the site has been turned over to RCMP for investigation.

    The Edmonton Police Service is currently investigating a string of deliberately-set fires at new houses in Edmonton tied to an extortion scheme.

    It's not known at this time if this fire is related to the investigation.

