RCMP investigating fire that destroyed new Beaumont house

A new house in Beaumont was destroyed and a second house was damaged after a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 3713 42 Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

Beaumont Fire Services responded along with crews from the City of Leduc and Leduc County.

Both houses were under construction, and were not occupied.

No injuries were reported, and a damage estimate is still being conducted.

A spokesperson for the City of Beaumont says the site has been turned over to RCMP for investigation.

The Edmonton Police Service is currently investigating a string of deliberately-set fires at new houses in Edmonton tied to an extortion scheme.

It's not known at this time if this fire is related to the investigation.