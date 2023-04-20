RCMP issues alert for man and dogs missing from St. Albert
Police are looking for help to find 39-year-old Jeffrey Johanson and his dogs Gracie and Arty who have been missing since Sunday.
Johanson was last seen in St. Albert, and may be driving a white 2010 Toyota Prius with Alberta license plate CBY 7796.
He is known to frequent Lacombe Lake Park. Officers are trying to verify his well-being.
Johanson has short blonde hair, brown eyes, is 5'11" and 185 pounds.
Gracie is a Great Pyrenees/Italian Sheepdog. She is blonde and white.
Arty is a black Pit-bull/Terrier.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
