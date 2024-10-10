EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP issues warning after dozens of recent sextortion attempts

    RCMP hats can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) RCMP hats can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Share

    Strathcona RCMP has released details on its investigation into 32 reports of sextorion.

    Mounties said the investigations took place between Sept. 16 and Oct. 8. In each case, the perpetrator sent emails claiming to have photographs of the victim watching pornography.

    They then threatened to send those photos to the victim's contacts unless they were paid $2,000 in Bitcoin.

    RCMP did not say how many victims were involved in the 32 reports.

    Officers were able to use the emails to identify countries from where the extortions originated, including Armenia, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea and Libya.

    The RCMP said it would not be able to extradite or prosecute any of the perpetrators due to the dollar value of the crimes, the level of the crime and the cost to Canada.

    It is warning web users not to engage with extortion attempts.

    "If you receive an extortion email, do not pay the extortion money," RCMP said . "Paying the extortion demand will not improve your situation. The suspects will continue the extortion." 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News