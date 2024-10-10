RCMP issues warning after dozens of recent sextortion attempts

Strathcona RCMP has released details on its investigation into 32 reports of sextorion.

Mounties said the investigations took place between Sept. 16 and Oct. 8. In each case, the perpetrator sent emails claiming to have photographs of the victim watching pornography.

They then threatened to send those photos to the victim's contacts unless they were paid $2,000 in Bitcoin.

RCMP did not say how many victims were involved in the 32 reports.

Officers were able to use the emails to identify countries from where the extortions originated, including Armenia, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea and Libya.

The RCMP said it would not be able to extradite or prosecute any of the perpetrators due to the dollar value of the crimes, the level of the crime and the cost to Canada.

It is warning web users not to engage with extortion attempts.

"If you receive an extortion email, do not pay the extortion money," RCMP said . "Paying the extortion demand will not improve your situation. The suspects will continue the extortion."