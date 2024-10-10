'A slap in the face': LGBTQ2S+ advocates disappointed MLA Jennifer Johnson back in UCP

Alberta LGBTQ2S+ groups say they are disappointed to see MLA Jennifer Johnson welcomed back into the United Conservative caucus.

"It wasn't a surprise but I still felt like it was a slap in the face," said Rowan Morris, the founder of Trans Rights YEG.

"Seeing somebody who has compared my community to human waste be invited back to a caucus that is about to deliberate on my rights felt completely unjust and very disgusting," Morris added.

Johnson made transphobic comments - comparing trans kids in schools to feces in food - in 2022. When the comment surfaced in 2023, she was kicked out of the UCP caucus and forced to run and sit as an Independent MLA for the Lacombe-Ponoka riding.

In a video - posted by the UCP caucus to social media - Johnson claims to have spent the past 17 months meeting and learning from members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Members of some groups who met with Johnson dispute the success of those conversations.

"We worked tirelessly to get her to listen, to see our perspective and she refused to," said Jonathan Luscombe, the Lacombe Pride Society's founder.

Luscombe said Johnson attended one meeting with the Lacombe Pride Society and disputes claims she engaged in a meaningful way with the community.

"She literally sat there and let people come to her and try to educate her because that is what we do," Luscombe said.

"When someone spreads misinformation about us and we know they don't care, we at least try. She didn't even try," Luscombe said.

Over the past 17 months, Premier Danielle Smith has flip-flopped on whether Johnson would be allowed back in caucus.

"After having a very thoughtful discussion with our caucus team, our MLAs voted to acknowledge her hard work, recognize her efforts, and welcome her into the government caucus," Shane Getson, chief UCP government whip said in a news release.

A move the head of the UCP also supports.

"The members are very happy to see Jennifer in caucus and believe that the family is now all together," said UCP President Rob Smith.

However, many are questioning the timing. Johnson is back in caucus weeks before the UCP's controversial trans legislation is debated.

"I think tapping her in for this was completely intentional knowing how she feels about this community," said Morris.

"They're bringing in somebody who has very bigoted views, and very mis-informed views on my community now to legislate me. And to know that is where their loyalties lie – with transphobia, with homophobia, with queer phobia, with disdain for gender diversity – it makes me feel terrified about what's to come," Morris added.

The Premier also has a leadership review looming, but the president of the UCP said it did not play a role in the decision to invite Johnson back into the party, adding it was a decision made entirely by caucus.

"I honestly don't think that has anything to do with the upcoming leadership review because I don't think that's how our premier operates," Smith said.

"We can't directly tie the two but the timing is obvious," said Tom Vernon, a senior consultant with Crestview Strategy.

"These conversations are being held, she's touring the province. Clearly, she had to have heard something in caucus, had to have heard something for them to take this action now," he added.

Johnson declined CTV News Edmonton's request for an interview.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski