

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who stole dozens of pieces of jewelry from a local store.

According to police, three men entered Paris Jewellers in St. Albert Centre on August 8 at approximately 1:10 p.m. While two of the men distracted the employee, the third stole 46 necklaces.

The theft was caught on video surveillance, but RCMP have not been able to identify the men involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.