Leduc RCMP were on the scene of a serious highway collision south of the city Friday evening.

Late Friday afternoon, police were called to the collision on Highway 19, near Range Road 255 – as a result of the collision, the highway was closed between Range Roads 255 and 260.

Firefighters from Nisku were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m., and STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene - a Tweet was posted after 5:15 p.m.

Later Friday, police confirmed to CTV News that one individual had died in connection to this collision.

Police said they expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

More to come…