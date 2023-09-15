RCMP say suspect wanted in July shooting believed to still be in Westlock County

RCMP say shooting suspect Justin McKinney is believed to still be in Westlock County on Sept. 15, 2023. He is wanted for aggravated assault and other charges relating to a July 30, 2023, incident in which a man was shot in the stomach. (Credit: RCMP) RCMP say shooting suspect Justin McKinney is believed to still be in Westlock County on Sept. 15, 2023. He is wanted for aggravated assault and other charges relating to a July 30, 2023, incident in which a man was shot in the stomach. (Credit: RCMP)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News