EDMONTON -- Mounties in the central Alberta town of Redwater are searching for a disguised woman who held up a gas station at gunpoint.

Surveillance images show the woman inside the gas station clad in a black baseball cap, face mask, sweater, pants and shoes.

Redwater RCMP say she produced what was believed to be a firearm and fled with an undisclosed sum of money.

The woman is described as weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and was seen fleeing in a dark SUV believed to be a Ford Edge.

No one suffered any injuries in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-942-3607 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.