RCMP seek masked woman who held up Redwater gas station
Mounties in Redwater, Alta. are searching for a disguised woman who held up a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (RCMP)
EDMONTON -- Mounties in the central Alberta town of Redwater are searching for a disguised woman who held up a gas station at gunpoint.
Surveillance images show the woman inside the gas station clad in a black baseball cap, face mask, sweater, pants and shoes.
Redwater RCMP say she produced what was believed to be a firearm and fled with an undisclosed sum of money.
The woman is described as weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and was seen fleeing in a dark SUV believed to be a Ford Edge.
No one suffered any injuries in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-942-3607 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.