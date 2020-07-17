EDMONTON -- The provincial government is providing up to $5 million to build a recovery community in Red Deer.

Premier Jason Kenney was joined by Jason Luan, mental health and addictions associate minister, and Adriana LaGrange, education minister and Red Deer-North MLA for the announcement.

The project will add 75 treatments beds in central Alberta, supporting the health, wellness and long-term recovery of Albertans.

Recovery communities are a form of long-term residential treatment for addiction.

Program participants advance through the stages of treatment at their own pace, setting personal objectives and assuming greater responsibilities in the community along the way.

Earlier in the week, the government committed $25 million to build five "recovery communities," consisting of 400 beds, at locations yet to be determined throughout Alberta. The long-term, residential facilities are meant to take a holistic approach to treatment, Luan said.

“Our friends, family, and neighbours suffering from addiction will have a place to go that’s close to home,” said Tara Veer, mayor of Red Deer in a government release.

“We will continue to working with this government hand-in-hand as we build out further supports for the people of Red Deer.”