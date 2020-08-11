EDMONTON -- The central Alberta doctor killed in a horrific attack at walk-in clinic has been identified as a father of two.

Numerous patients and acquaintances have identified Dr. Walter Reynolds as the victim of Monday's attack at Red Deer’s Village Mall Walk-In Clinic.

Outside the office, where police still had crime scene tape roping off an area on Tuesday, community members had created a memorial.

Bouquets were piled around a black-and-white photo of the smiling physician, along with a balloon that simply read, "Thank you."

While police have not confirmed the victim’s identity, the Alberta Medical Association has released a statement expressing its sorrow at losing a member.

I have just learned of this horrific attack on a Red Deer physician. I can’t express my great sorrow for his family, his colleagues and the Red Deer community. The AMA will be reaching out to local medical staff to learn how we can best provide support at this time. 2/2 — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) August 10, 2020

A GoFundMe – which had doubled its $20,000 goal by Tuesday morning – called Reynolds an exceptional person, a “devout father to two amazing young daughters and a loving husband.”

“He loved to run, be healthy and, most of all spent time with his family.”

The fundraiser’s organizer said the money would be used for Reynolds’ daughters’ education.

RCMP ANTICIPATING CHARGES

RCMP described the killing as violent and traumatic, but released few other details.

What police have confirmed is that the attacker used a weapon, and an officer sustained minor injuries arresting one person at the scene.

It's unclear whether the attacker was a patient at the clinic.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream an update from investigators Tuesday at 12 p.m. MT. Mounties say charges are likely.

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Speaking in Camrose on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney sent wishes to those all affected by the tragedy and thanked police.

"Just terrible news. Everybody’s hearts and minds go out to the family of the loved ones and the coworkers of that physician," Kenney commented.

"I want to commend the police for having responded quickly and alertly to that attack and preventing any other violence, any other victims of that person. By all accounts the person appears to have been deranged. We'll obviously wait for further reports from police in the region."

With files from The Canadian Press