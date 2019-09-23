Red Deer RCMP will speak Monday morning on a large drug bust which resulted in the largest fentanyl seizure in Red Deer’s history.

Details of the bust will be given at 11 a.m. at the Red Deer RCMP downtown detachment.

Three people face a total of 22 charges after Mounties executed three search warrants in Red Deer earlier this summer seizing drugs, cash and guns.

More to come….