Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP

Reichel Alpeche, 30, was killed as a thief stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Supplied) Reichel Alpeche, 30, was killed as a thief stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Supplied)

