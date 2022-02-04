Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP

A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said they were investigating a sudden death after officers found a person in distress on 59 Street, between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue, at 6 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Reichel Alpeche, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

"The investigation has determined that Reichel interrupted the theft of her vehicle and as a result of her attempt to stop the theft, died as a result of injuries received when the suspect fled in her vehicle," RCMP said in a release.

Police are asking the public to help them find Alpeche's 2018 Kia Rio, "which was used in the offence." It has Alberta licence plate BZZ 3962 and damage to the front, according to police.

2018 Kia Rio (Supplied)

Call 911 immediately if you see the vehicle and don't approach it, RCMP said.

Mounties are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the death to call them at 403-343-5575.

The mayor of Red Deer told CTV News he's "extremely saddened" by Alpeche's tragic death.

"Our hearts break for the victim’s family and friends, and I wish to offer my sincerest condolences to all who are grieving," Ken Johnston wrote.