EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a homicide in Ponoka on Thursday, and one person has been charged in connection.

Police were called to a residential complex around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an injured woman. When they arrived, the woman had already died.

The victim has been identified as Chantelle Firingstoney, 26, of Ponoka.

An autopsy has determined that her death was a homicide.

Ryan Applegarth, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday. He has since been charged with second-degree murder in Firingstoney’s death.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 13.

Police believe the homicide was an isolated incident.