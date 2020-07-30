RED DEER -- Starting Tuesday, Red Deer residents will have to start paying daily and monthly parking in downtown parking lots.

In March, the city suspended all parking fees including metered parking and fees related to city-owned parking lots as part of its municipal response to COVID-19. Payment for on-street meters resumed in June as part of phase two of the provincial relaunch.

Starting Aug. 4, fees and enforcement will be reinstated for daily rates in city parking lots, monthly parking fees, and the Sorenson Station parkade re-opens to monthly pass holders.

“This fee reinstatement aligns with many businesses resuming work in our downtown, and phase two of the provincial relaunch strategy,” said Erin Stuart, Inspections and Licensing Manager.

“However, we do understand that not everyone has returned downtown, and there are still people working remotely, so we are happy to work with residents to do what works for every situation.”

Sorenson Station will only be open for monthly pass holders with no daily parking available. The transit station will also remain locked at all times. Monthly pass holders can enter using their access cards. If pass holders for Sorenson Station put their account on hold, they will have their access card deactivated. Residents can visit the temporary city customer service centre at the Recreation Centre for a new access card.

For more information on daily parking lot locations and the city’s response to COVID-19, visit the city's website.