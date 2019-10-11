The ninth annual Christmas light exchange program is underway in Lacombe.

The program asks residents to bring in two strings of incandescent bulbs, and in return they receive string of LED lights. There is a limit of one set per adult in each household.

The old strings are then recycled in Red Deer.

"We feel it's good to invest in clean technology and this is an environmental move on our part. To have residents make that switch from incandescent lights where there is lots of energy use, it's good for the city, it's good for the environment and its good on the pocket book as well," said City of Lacombe Community Economic Development Manage Guy Lapointe.

According to the city, an average home that has six strings of incandescent holiday lights running for six hours a day uses about 78 kWh of energy over the holiday season, while LED bulbs use 5kWH. The energy savings are enough to power an average Lacombe home for four days.

Last year 120 incandescent strings were exchanged.