EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a woman who may be a witness in a fire that destroyed a transitional housing building in Red Deer on Aug. 24.

The building on 50 Avenue caught fire around 3 p.m. and suffered significant damage.

Police do not believe the woman had anything to do with the fire, but believe she may have information that could help with the investigation.

Investigators have spoken to residents of the building and other witnesses, but have not been able to identify her.

Anyone who knows the woman, or has information about the fire is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.