RCMP end shelter-in-place advisory in north-central Red Deer

A shelter-in-place advisory in Red Deer has ended.

RCMP in the central Alberta city issued the advisory at 12:16 p.m., ending it less than an hour later following the "high-risk" arrest of a suspect at Holmes Street and 52 Avenue.

Residents of a housing complex in the Highland Greens Estates neighbourhood no longer need to shelter in place, RCMP said in a media release at 1:08 p.m.