RED DEER -- For three weeks in late November and early December, Red Deer College (RDC) employees participated in an internal workplace fundraising initiative for United Way Central Alberta.

Due to staff working remotely and COVID-19 public health measures, RDC had to get creative with its United Way fundraising campaign.

“We’ve missed the comradery of doing a coffee run with our coworkers, and we all needed a break from the stress and seriousness of all that our community is faced with,” said RDC campaign co-chair Jasmine Nelson.

“The United Way activities gave us the opportunity to connect with one another, while supporting community services in a time of real need.”

The college raised money through multiple college-wide initiatives including a 50-50, Basic Needs Drive, video-conferenced eating contest and walking challenge.

Along with the $11,000 raised, RDC also donated dozens of boxes of diapers and baby supplies, a cart full of coats, boots and winter gear, hundreds of food items and a tub full of toys.

“As I reflect on the past year, I have been truly proud to lead this organization. With each challenge our community faces, my RDC colleagues have dedicated their support to our students and each other, as well as to our valued community members across central Alberta,” said RDC President, Dr. Peter Nunoda.

“Seeing our employees’ enthusiastic support for United Way during these tough times exemplifies my pride in Red Deer College’s spirit of resilience, community and hope.”

Two RDC alumni businesses, Stems Floral and Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria, also ran coinciding campaigns to support United Way.