Trees around Red Deer harvested and given out as Christmas trees

RED DEER -

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) spent the weekend cutting down non-native trees at a property near Red Deer.

The Colorado blue spruce trees are not native to Alberta and were planted on the property in Pine Lake by the previous owners, who operated a tree farm, the NCC now owns the land.

There were 34 volunteers helping cut down the trees. The tree harvest is part of the group’s plan to restore the 65 hectare site to its natural state.

The trees were offered to the public, for free, as Christmas trees. The NCC is a non-profit that works to protect natural areas that sustain Canada’s plants and wildlife.