Reds roll over Golden Bears 3-0 to net U Sports men's hockey title

University of Alberta Golden Bears goaltender Ethan Kruger, centre, and Joel Sexsmith, right, react as University of New Brunswick Reds' Cody Morgan celebrates his goal during the second period of USports University Cup men’s hockey championship gold medal action in Charlottetown, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese University of Alberta Golden Bears goaltender Ethan Kruger, centre, and Joel Sexsmith, right, react as University of New Brunswick Reds' Cody Morgan celebrates his goal during the second period of USports University Cup men’s hockey championship gold medal action in Charlottetown, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?

The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island