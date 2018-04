RCMP is investigating the death of a man in the Redwater area on Saturday morning.

A citizen found the body of the 25-year-old man inside a truck in a ditch on Range Road 234, just north of Township Road 580, around 6:15 a.m., police said.

The man was declared dead on scene by EMS.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week.