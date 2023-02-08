Regulator gives Imperial weeks to plan fix for months-old oilsands tailings leak
Alberta's energy regulator has given Imperial Oil until the end of the month to figure out a way to fix ongoing seepage at a tailings pond at its Kearl oilsands mine.
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a pond on the site north of Fort McMurray, Alta., has been seeping since May, releasing thousands of cubic metres of wastewater that contains toxins such as arsenic.
The seepage has been recorded both on- and off-site and is considered to have got into tributaries of area rivers.
The regulator says there has also been overflow of tailings water from one of the system's holding ponds.
The regulator says there have been no wildlife or human impacts from the releases.
Imperial says it is working with the regulator to try and resolve the problem.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
NEW | 'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
DEVELOPING | Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Labour shortages could push up wages, 'reignite inflation' in long run, report warns
Protracted labour shortages in Canada could fuel more rapid wage growth and inflation over time, potentially prompting the need for higher interest rates long-term, a new RBC Economics report released Wednesday said.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
Mama's boys: Killer whale mothers sacrifice for sons into their adulthood, new study shows
The sacrifices female killer whales continue to make for their sons well after they are weaned is negatively affecting their reproductive health, according to new scientific research.
Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000
With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.
Turkiye-Syria earthquake: How to give to rescue and recovery efforts
In the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Syria and Turkiye, Canadians are donating money and supplies to rescue and relief efforts there. CTVNews.ca rounds up ways you can contribute to charities based in Canada and abroad.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
Electric vehicle pilot offers Alberta Fortis customers $150 to test power grid
If you're a FortisAlberta customer who owns an electric vehicle, the company is looking for your help with a pilot program that will test the limits of Alberta's electrical infrastructure.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court
A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
-
'I lost all my friends': Saskatoon couple coping with loss of family and friends in Turkiye
A Saskatoon couple is left feeling powerless to help their family and friends dig out of the rubble following the two major earthquakes in Turkiye on Monday.
-
Saskatoon city councillor cancels event due to threatening phone calls and emails
Saskatoon's Ward 3 city councillor David Kirton decided to cancel his “Coffee with the Councillor” event scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Confederation Mall because of what he calls threatening phone calls and emails which became a “cause for concern”.
Regina
-
Risk of snow melt flooding in Sask. currently low: Water Security Agency
As of Feb. 1, the chance of snow melt flooding in Saskatchewan is low, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA).
-
'Why would I hurt my own son?': Court hears recording of Catlin Goodwill’s interview with police
It was a tearful start to the third day of Catlin Goodwill’s manslaughter trial.
-
Saskatchewan underestimated need for rapid tests during fourth wave, emails indicate
Saskatchewan underestimated how many rapid antigen tests were needed during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also touting the tests as a key part of its plan to halt transmission of the virus, internal emails indicate.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
N.S. health care funds should address staffing shortages and primary care needs
Doctors and nurses in Nova Scotia say new federal money for health care must be spent on primary care and increasing staffing levels.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville
The man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home last weekend were married, police say.
-
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone
A Toronto father was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
-
opinion
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
-
Woman fired after posing as nurse at Kingston, Ont. hospital
A Kingston, Ont. hospital has fired a woman who used forged documents to pose as a registered nurse for six months.
Kitchener
-
Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
'They're going to find jobs': Several CEOs looking to hire laid off Google employees
In the wake of several Google employees being laid off in Waterloo region, a national business council for tech firms says they’ve already had a number of CEOs in the tech sector ready to connect with those who lost their job.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police investigating fatal fire near Blind River
A body was found after a suspicious structure fire near Blind River, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Monday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
Winnipeg
-
Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave
Team Lawes vice Selena Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave.
-
How Manitobans can help victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria
Manitoba’s Islamic community is mobilizing to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children dead, 6 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Two children are dead and six others are injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning. The driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and faces charges of homicide and dangerous driving, police say.
Vancouver
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
-
Vehicle fire in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
Police are investigating after a burnt out vehicle was discovered in Burnaby Tuesday night.
-
Tug company, senior official charged in fatal 2021 sinking off northwest B.C. coast
Charges have now been laid against a tug and barge company and one of its senior officials two years after a tug sank off British Columbia's coast south of Kitimat, killing the captain and one crew member.
Vancouver Island
-
Tug company, senior official charged in fatal 2021 sinking off northwest B.C. coast
Charges have now been laid against a tug and barge company and one of its senior officials two years after a tug sank off British Columbia's coast south of Kitimat, killing the captain and one crew member.
-
Coastal erosion is unearthing ancestral bones on this B.C. Gulf Island
A walk past a cemetery can conjure many emotions – sadness, fear and finality. But rarely does it conjure the idea of actually seeing a deceased loved one again. On British Columbia's Gabriola Island, however, coastal erosion is unearthing more than just memories.
-
Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire to open new location at nearby resort
A popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire shortly before Christmas is poised to open a new location in the comings weeks.