EDMONTON -- RCMP located “skeletal human remains” in a wooded area near High Level, Alta. on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mounties said they were conducting a search in the wooded area by the High Level industrial park when they came across the remains.

The remains are now being transported to the medical examiner to determine a cause of death and identity.

Police say further details will be released as their investigation continues.

High Level is approximately 733 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, and located at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 35, also known as the Mackenzie Highway.