Residents asked to avoid north Edmonton block due to police incident

The Edmonton Police Service asked residents and drivers to avoid the area of 101 Street between 129 Avenue and 130 Avenue on Thursday.

An EPS spokesperson said she couldn't confirm what was happening in the area, but that 101 Street was closed between 129 and 130 Avenue.

A CTV News Edmonton camera captured video of the street blocked with police tape.

An EPS armoured vehicle could be seen on the front lawn of an apartment building.

Residents told CTV News police have been on scene since Wednesday afternoon, but only started blocking off the road on Thursday.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.