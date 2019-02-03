

CTV Edmonton





The cold engulfing much of Alberta is impacting people all over the region.

The AESO, which runs Alberta’s power grid, says power usage is expected to be up on Monday, and as such, they’re asking residents to conserve power.

The Hope Mission says they are in need of long johns, gloves and mittens, hand warmers, blankets, coats, boots and socks. Donations are welcome at 9908 106 Avenue, or 2403 Ellwood Drive SW.

The cold temperatures forced a number of districts to cancel buses. Parkland School Division buses won’t be running Monday, along with bus services for Aspen View Public Schools Wild Rose School Division, Elk Island Public Schools and Elk Island Public Catholic School divisions.

Although buses for the school divisions won’t be in service, all schools will remain open.