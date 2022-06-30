Residents asked to look for weapon used in fatal stabbing

Police are asking the public to help them find a weapon used in a homicide earlier this year.

Adam Keane was found seriously injured at bus stop #4285 on Saddleback Road around 11:20 p.m. on March 25.

He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy found the 35-year-old died of a stab wound.

Investigators now believe the weapon used to kill Keane was tossed somewhere in the area where the stabbing happened.

They’re asking residents to check their yards for edged weapons.

Anyone who finds a weapon, or has any other information about the case is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.