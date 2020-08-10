EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man who jumped into a B.C. river 11 days ago to save his dog is assumed to have drowned.

RCMP and search-and-rescue crews conducted another search of the Kootenay River in the Columbia Valley over the weekend.

“Despite the added search efforts this past weekend in BC’s Columbia Valley the Alberta man remains missing at this time,” Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP Southeast District, said in a statement.

“It doesn’t mean the search is over, as search officials will continue to monitor the water and reassess as conditions allow.”

The 43-year-old Edmontonian has not been publicly identified.

According to Mounties, he was walking around a sand bar when his dog became caught in the river current. While trying to reach his pet, the man lost his footing, fell, and was swept away.

Water and aerial searches were immediately launched.

They were suspended last week and restarted on Aug. 7.