Rhett Melnyk named new captain of the Edmonton Oil Kings
The Edmonton Oil Kings have a new captain: 18-year-old Rhett Melnyk from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
The right winger started his WHL career with the Tri-City Americans before being acquired by the Oil Kings last offseason.
He has 23 points in 44 games this year.
“It’s an unreal feeling, I was speechless when they told me the news,” Melnyk said in a Thursday news release from the team.
“It’s such a huge honour to be able to lead such a prestigious organization.”
Melnyk played minor hockey for the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers and helped the club win a bantam championship in 2019.
“It starts with the quality of his character. He’s performed consistently on and off the ice since his arrival and he shows a true desire to improve every day and every game," said Oil Kings head coach Luke Pierce.
“He embodies what it means to be an Oil King and has exhibited the core values of our culture which are joy, humility, trust and sacrifice.”
Melnyk becomes the 15th captain in team history. The most recent was Jake Neighbours who now plays for the St. Louis Blues in the NHL.
The Oil Kings next game is at Rogers Place on Friday against the Calgary Hitmen at 7 p.m.
