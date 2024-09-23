EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Road closure on Groat Road due to collision: EPS

    Edmonton Police Service are investigating a collision on Groat Road on Sept. 23, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service are investigating a collision on Groat Road on Sept. 23, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Police have closed Groat Road between 107 Avenue and Victoria Park Road Monday afternoon due to a "serious" collision.

    Edmonton Police Service said in a media release that the closure affects the north-south arterial road in both directions.

    All traffic is being diverted from those points of closure. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News