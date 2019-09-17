Road work starting in Jasper National Park
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:51PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:59PM MDT
Starting Sept. 17 Parks Canada is starting pavement marking work on Highway 93A.
Drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and delays of up to 10 minutes with traffic control workers on site.
The pavement marking work is expected to be done Sept. 23, weather-permitting.
Once complete, Parks Canada says drivers can also expect to see brushing work along Highway 93A for approximately one week.
Parks Canada says they don’t expect there to be any traffic impacts caused by that work.