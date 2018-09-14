One man is in custody following a series of robberies in the Edmonton area that ended in a pursuit by RCMP.

Strathcona County RCMP said early Friday, September 14 that an armed man stole a vehicle. Police saw the vehicle entering Sherwood Park and attempted to stop it, but it fled from police and the responding officer lost track of the vehicle.

At this time, police said the vehicle was seen driving behind a strip of businesses where another person was allegedly robbed.

RCMP managed to find the vehicle again and pursued it. This time, RCMP said the driver was speeding, and driving “in an erratic fashion.”

The driver lost control and crashed into some trees. He was then apprehended by a police service dog and arrested. Police said the 27 year old man was not injured; however he was taken to hospital for assessment.

RCMP said two of their own members were treated for minor injuries after the RCMP pickup truck they were in collided with a tree during the pursuit.

Charges are pending.