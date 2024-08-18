EDMONTON
    • Robbery suspect shot by police, ASIRT to investigate

    ASIRT will be investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a robbery suspect.

    It began around 2:30 Sunday afternoon as police were responding to an attempted robbery at an Ace Liquor store in the 5000 block of 16 Avenue Northwest.

    They found the suspect a short distance away at Montgomery Town Square.

    Police said he had a weapon and refused to drop it when asked.

    The man was shot by one police officer, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No one else was hurt.

