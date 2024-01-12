EDMONTON
    • Royal Alexandra Hospital using heaters in ER during 'heat disruption'

    Heaters have been set up in the emergency department of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital because of an "air handling system issue."

    Alberta Health Services said the issue was caused by the extreme temperatures.

    Both the triage and waiting room were affected as of 11 a.m.

    At that time, the emergency department remained open to walk-in patients.

    "To help ensure the safety and comfort of our patients and families waiting for emergent care, an area located within the ED will be used to provide a warmer space for those waiting. Temporary heaters are also being used," AHS said in a statement.

    "The Facilities and Engineering team at the RAH have identified the problem with the air handling system and are working diligently to repair the issue as quickly as possible."

    Earlier in the morning, patients being brought in on ambulances were diverted to other Edmonton emergency departments. 

