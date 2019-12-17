Sausage kits recalled over mustard allergy concerns
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 10:26AM MST
The CFIA issued a recall on Dec. 17, 2019 for the Backwoods cured sausage seasonings kit.
EDMONTON -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a Backwoods brand sausage kit due to mustard allergy concerns.
Backwoods cured sausage seasoning summer sausage kits have been ordered off the market because they main contain mustard despite not listing it on the ingredients label.
The kits were sold across western Canada in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.