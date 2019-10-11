Save-on-Foods is recalling corned beef served from its deli and a corned beef sandwich due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was issued Friday evening for Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon.

The recalled products include:

corned beef served at Save-On-Foods' deli counter; UPC starts with 298230; packed between Sept. 25 and Oct. 10, 2019; and

corned beef and Swiss cheese sandwich; UPC starts with 281300; packed between Sept. 25 and Oct. 10, 2019.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The CFIA is now doing a food safety investigation.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of the product yet.

Consumers are advised not to eat either product, but instead throw it out or return it to store.

Listeria contamination may not look or smell spoiled, the CFIA warned. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.