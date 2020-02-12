EDMONTON -- Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools has cancelled all rural bus routes for Wednesday, Feb. 12 due to poor road conditions.

The cancelled routes include:

Edmonton Garrison at Lancaster Park

Town of Legal

Bon Accord

Rural areas surrounding Legal, Morinville and St. Albert.

Routes within Morinville, including South Glens and Cardiff, and within the City of St. Albert will run as scheduled.

All schools remain open.

Parents who choose to keep their child home are asked to notify their child's school of their absence.