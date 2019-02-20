A gang of grandmas played Scrabble with Edmonton high school students for a good cause.

The Grandmothers of Alberta for a new Generation (GANG) organized a Scrabble tournament at W.P. Wagner High School to raise money, along with other non-profits across the world, for grandmothers in Africa who have to deal with the fallout from the AIDS epidemic and take care of orphaned children.

“Many of us could not imagine what it would be like in our 50s, 60s and 70s to then be parents again,” Judy Dube, a GANG member, told CTV News.

The fundraiser at a high school also allows these grandmothers to educate a younger generation about their cause.

“We’ve been in and talked with classes, shared the grandmother’s story, why we’re involved and how it fits with their curriculum in social studies here and their whole sense of global social justice,” Dube said.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg