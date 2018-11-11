

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





A semi driver walked away unscathed after striking a hay bail on a rural Alberta highway.

Camrose RCMP say on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. they were called out to a report of a bale versus semi-tractor call on Highway 21 near Township Road 492 approximately five kilometres south of New Serepta.

Mounties say a flat deck truck was travelling southbound on Highway 21 when it lost a straw bale. The bale fell off the back of the deck and an oncoming northbound semi-tractor collided with it causing damage, however the driver was not injured.

Investigators are looking for the owner of the flat deck truck involved and hope it serves as a reminder to motorists to make sure their loads are properly secured.