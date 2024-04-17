Semi rollovers cause traffic delays around Edmonton

Two semis rolled Wednesday morning in and around Edmonton.

Traffic was reduced to one lane at Calgary Trail and Ellerslie Road where the first semi rolled sometime before 6:20 a.m.

No other vehicle was involved. No injuries were reported.

Then, Highway 16 near Range Road 212 in Strathcona County was closed around 9 a.m. because of a rollover in the west lane of Highway 16.

Mounties said "no major injuries" were reported in that incident. The highway was reopened before 11 a.m.

While Mounties did not say how either crash happened, they did warn of poor driving conditions across the province after overnight snowfall, putting out special traffic advisories in the Innisfail, Westlock, and Calgary areas.

"Considering the conditions of multiple roadways today, Alberta RCMP recommended the public avoid travel if possible and, if Albertans do need to drive today, they are asked to plan extra time for their travels."