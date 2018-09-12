RCMP in northern Alberta is investigating after a semi rolled on Highway 63 overnight, and spilled crude oil on the roadway.

Boyle RCMP said a westbound semi-truck hauling crude oil on the highway lost control and rolled two kilometres east of Grassland just after midnight. The vehicle rolled into the north ditch.

About 100 litres of crude oil leaked as a result of the rollover.

Fire crews from Grassland were called in to control the leak, and early Wednesday morning, police said HAZMAT crews were en route to the scene.

The 46-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to hospital in the area with undetermined injuries.