Senior OK after driving through 7-Eleven storefront: police
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:39AM MDT
Police say a senior made a mistake while parking his car and ended up driving through the store front of a 7-Eleven on Oct. 1, 2020, near 149 Street and 95 Avenue.
EDMONTON -- An elderly man was taken to hospital as a precaution Thursday morning after he drove into a business while trying to park.
Police say he made a mistake and ended up driving through the front windows of a 7-Eleven near 149 Street and 95 Avenue.
He had no serious injuries.
There was minimal damage to the business, and the store continue to operate.
Police say they are considering laying charges.
