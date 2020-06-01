EDMONTON -- Northern Alberta RCMP are investigating a series of crimes in which a thrift store, school and an assisted-living facility were targeted.

Thieves stole community donations from a shed at the Trading Post Thrift Shop in Fort Vermilion during the night of May 27.

Two days later, a silver Ford F-150 was driven onto the Hill Crest Community School yard on Blumenort Road. According to police, damage was caused throughout the property and surveillance caught the vehicle being driven dangerously.

And on May 30, the Heimstaed Lodge Assisted Living Facility in La Crete was egged.

"Employees of the Facility believe this may have been a result of community frustration, due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions in place on visitation of residents," RCMP said.

Police have not connected the crimes but are looking for information on all three.

The Fort Vermilion detachment can be reached at 780-927-3255 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.