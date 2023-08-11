Several charges, including impaired, laid after deadly crash on Capilano Bridge in June

A young woman was killed in a crash on Capilano Bridge and Wayne Gretzky Drive on June 25, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A young woman was killed in a crash on Capilano Bridge and Wayne Gretzky Drive on June 25, 2023. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)