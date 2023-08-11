Several charges, including impaired, laid after deadly crash on Capilano Bridge in June

A 23-year-old Edmonton man faces charges in connection with a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on June 25.

According to police, a truck was being driven north in the southbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Drive at a high rate of speed and almost hit an EPS vehicle that was on the bridge at the time.

The truck's driver hit a car, killing its 20-year-old female passenger who had been visiting from Toronto.

The 31-year-old male driver was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said on Friday he remains in hospital.

A female passenger in the truck suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The truck driver, Tryton Desjarlais, was also taken to hospital in critical condition.

Desjarlais is now facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and driving while unauthorized.

Edmonton police said 15 people have died in 12 fatal collisions in the city so far this year.