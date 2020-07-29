EDMONTON -- Environment Canada is warning of thunderstorms and potential hail for parts of central Alberta.

The warnings were issued after 5 p.m. Wednesday for the regions of Hinton-Grand Cache, Grande Prairie, Nordegg, Rocky Mountain House and Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills.

The severe thunderstorm could produce strong wind gusts and nickel- to ping-pong-size hail, as well as heavy rain.

"Supercell thunderstorms near Edson and further south in the foothills have turned severe with storm chasers reporting large hail (up to 5 cm diameter)," said CTV News Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen. "The storms are slowly moving southeast and should stay along the foothills into the early evening hours."

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the weather agency warned.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also added for the Drayton Valley, Slave Lake, Spruce Grove, Westlock and Wabasca regions.

Edmonton and area could see some storms late Wednesday evening and overnight as a front punches through, said Classen.

Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warnings when imminent storms are "likely" to produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rain.

Watches are issues when conditions are "favourable" to produce those conditions.