EDMONTON -- Canadian singer Shania Twain is congratulating Fort Saskatchewan students finishing high school Friday.

Two Fort Saskatchewan High School teachers created a TikTok video to audition to Ellen's Game of Games, and because it featured Twain, they sent it to her.

"We are the grad coordinators for our high school and we reached out to Shania to see if she would make our grad ceremonies more special by sharing a message to our 2020 graduates," one of the teachers in the video, Renetta Peddle, told CTV News Edmonton.

Peddle created the video with her fellow grad coordinator Taylor McLean, also a teacher at Fort Saskatchewan High.

"Congratulations to the graduates of 2020!" Twain said on Instagram. "I'm sure this is not the graduation you imagined, but you should be proud of what you have achieved."