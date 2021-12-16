Sharing Traditions: Kim Wynn's hot wine bling
Kim Wynn says her famous hot wine bling, a staple at her holiday celebrations, smells like Christmas, and Ziyah agrees.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Bottle Of Merlot (Or any full bodied red wine – look for words like “jammy”)
- ½ Cup Of Orange Juice
- ½ Cup Of Apple Juice
- ½ Cup Of Cranberry Juice
- 1 ½ Cup Sugar
- 3 Star Anise
- 6 Cloves
- 3 Cinnamon Sticks
- 1 Orange
- 1 Lime
- 1 Lemon
- 1 Handful Cranberries
Watch the video in the article for the preparation steps.