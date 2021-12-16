Sharing Traditions: Kim Wynn's hot wine bling

Kim Wynn says her famous hot wine bling, a staple at her holiday celebrations, smells like Christmas, and Ziyah agrees.

INGREDIENTS

1 Bottle Of Merlot (Or any full bodied red wine – look for words like “jammy”)

½ Cup Of Orange Juice

½ Cup Of Apple Juice

½ Cup Of Cranberry Juice

1 ½ Cup Sugar

3 Star Anise

6 Cloves

3 Cinnamon Sticks

1 Orange

1 Lime

1 Lemon

1 Handful Cranberries

Watch the video in the article for the preparation steps.