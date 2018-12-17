

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The Shaw Conference Centre is getting a new name after 21 years.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, the venue will once again be called Edmonton Convention Centre.

“We are excited about the possibilities to use the Edmonton Convention Centre name as a platform to elevate the local community and economy,” Edmonton Economic Development CEO Derek Hudson said. “The new name reflects EEDC’s continued dedication to building Edmonton as a regional, national and international destination for events, meetings and conventions.”

The venue—owned by the City of Edmonton and managed by Edmonton Economic Development—was named Edmonton Convention Centre when it opened in 1983, until the naming rights went to Shaw Communications in 1997.

Shaw’s rights expire Dec. 31.