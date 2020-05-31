EDMONTON -- A shooting at a house party in east Edmonton early Sunday morning left two people injured.

Police say just after 2 a.m. they received reports of a shooting in the area of 106 Avenue and 52 Street.

Upon arrival police determined that an altercation had occurred during which shots were fired at the residence, which was being used as a short-term rental.

They located two injured men, aged 25 and 27.

One of the victims was at the scene, and one had fled the scene was found outside a nearby address in the area of 108 Ave and 50 Street.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody.