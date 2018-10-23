Police have confirmed the man shot at a business north of the downtown core Tuesday morning died in hospital.

Officers were called to Aftermath Autohaus on 105A Avenue near 96 Street at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A man was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

A few hours later, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed the victim died.

Officers remained at the scene for several hours following the shooting.

Sources told CTV News the victim was being treated in hospital Tuesday morning, and a source said the EPS Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 25.